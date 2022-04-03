Sliema Woman Crushed To Death In Horrific Car Incident

A woman has died following a fatal car incident in Sliema today.

The woman, a 75-year-old Sliema resident, had stepped out of the car she was driving, police on the scene said. However, her vehicle, a Toyota Aygo, continued to move forward, leading to the woman becoming stuck under the car, crushing her.

The vehicle eventually came to a halt on a nearby wall.

Officers from the Civil Protection Department arrived to assist the woman, however she was certified dead on scene.

The incident happened at around 5pm today in St Publius Street, Sliema. Magistrate Lara Lanfranco has opened an inquiry into the death.