Sliema Woman Fighting For Her Life After Getting Hit By A Car

A woman from Sliema is fighting for her life after getting hit by a car in Triq Ġuże’ Howard, Sliema.

The incident happened at around 12.15am today.

Police’s preliminary investigations suggest that the woman was hit by a Nissan March being driven by a 25-year-old man from San Ġwann.

The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital where she was certified to be suffering from serious injuries.

Magistrate Neville Camilleri opened an inquiry into the case.

Police investigations are ongoing.