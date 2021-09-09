Slot Machines Supplier ‘Pauses’ Services To Tumas Group Following Court Revelations

Earlier this week a court heard police investigators read out transcript of messages sent by Fenech and his associates detailing manoeuvres for thousands of Euro to be laundered through the casino.

Manuel Delia reported earlier this week that Novomatic had decided to pause its relationship with the group after a court ruled that there was enough evidence for Yorgen Fenech – the alleged mastermind behind the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia – and other Tumas Group officials to stand trial for money laundering.

A leading supplier of slot machines and other casino games has paused its services to the Tumas Group following court testimony suggesting that a significant amount of money was being laundered through the group’s several casinos on the island.

In one message, Fenech unambiguously asks one of his associates how much money had been laundered so far.

Delia cited sources within the Tumas Group who said that Novomatic had informed Tumas Group that it was pausing its relationship with the company as a result of “the current legal situation of the Tumas Group and therefore also the Tumas Gaming Group”.

According the Delia, Novomatic has also decided to stop supplying spare parts for casino equipment.

Lovin Malta has reached out to the company for comment, but the decision is likely due to the fact that the casinos were regularly breaching laws and regulations governing the gambling industry, including the need for machines to give out winnings at random and not according to the casino’s requirements.

In one particular exchange between Fenech and Tumas Gaming COO Patrick Demanuele, Fenech tells Demanuele not to “forget those €80,000”.

“He’s going to Oracle [Casino] every day. We’d better hit a jackpot… Then take €10K and go have a good holiday,” Fenech told his COO.

Last month Fenech was indicted for his role in the Caruana Galizia assassination, as well as criminal conspiracy.

He has since also been charged with money laundering offences as well as with an attempt to purchase military-grade weapons off the dark web.

He denies all charges.

