‘I Smelt Her’: Abner Aquilina Admitted To Stalking Another Woman Moments Before Paulina Dembska Murder

Abner Aquilina had admitted to stalking a Maltese woman just moments before he allegedly murdered Paulina Dembska in Sliema’s Independence Gardens.

“I smelt her,” Aquilina told the police.

The detail was shared by Inspector Jonathan Ransley in today’s sitting of the murder case.

Abner, who told police that the devil told him to do “something”, followed the woman from a car park to Balluta church, who was reportedly picking up pace. She eventually evaded Aquilina.

He told police that the woman was plump, short, and wearing a white jacket, and was likely Maltese.

Moments later, Aquilina is believed to have raped and murdered Dembska. Today in court, Ransley revealed that he told investigators that he did not want to hurt her too much.

Police had found two beanies on site, a black one near Dembska and another on the promenade. When police told Aquilina that he had forgotten his beanie behind, he said: “no forget that. It wasn’t my beanie, but hers.”

Dembska, a 29-year-old Polish national, was murdered on 2nd January at Independence Gardens, Sliema, where she used to feed stray cats. Lovin Malta has revealed how Aquilina told investigators that he was a “soldier from God” and was acting upon the orders of “frequencies” in the lead up to the murder.

Police revealed that just half an hour before his arrest, Aquilina entered Balluta Bay Church, causing a commotion and asking a priest to write a paper for him saying he was not a criminal.

He was initially arrested over the commotion he caused.

The murder has shocked the nation, with many pointing to the country’s long-standing issues with femicide and violence against women as directly leading to these kinds of incidents. However, others have placed further emphasis on the mental health issue in Malta.

The police have said that the crime was not gender-related. However, the stalking incident must raise alarm.

Several women have also claimed they were harassed by Aquilina, with Lovin Malta receiving numerous screenshots from messages sent by the murder suspect.

Meanwhile, a woman detailed how she and a friend were confronted by an erratic Aquilina when she visited Xrobb l-Għaġin on New Year’s Eve.

Police have asked women who claimed they were sexually harassed by Aquilina to come forward and file an official complaint, pledging to take it “very seriously”.

If you or someone you know needs to talk about their mental health, please call national support service 179. Alternatively, visit www.kellimni.com; the Richmond Foundation’s OLLI.chat to get in touch online; or the Kif Int? website.

