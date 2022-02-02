‘So Hard To Say Goodbye’: Steven Sargent Identified As Gudja Motorbike Crash Victim

A 42-year-old motorcyclist who tragically lost his life following a traffic accident in Gudja this morning has been identified as Steven Sargent.

Sargent was a father of one and a senior manager at GO Telecommunications company. A number of tributes from his fellow colleagues have poured in since his passing.

“Speechless to hear that a good colleague left us in a tragic loss,” Jeanesse Abela said in a heartfelt tribute. “Will miss your wonderful smile, our good morning like hi or bonġu when we used to work in the premises and your hardships that you went through for the company. So hard to say goodbye like this… Fly high dear Steven Sargent… Surely you will be missed by many.”

A police statement said the accident happened along Triq Ħal Tarxien after a van, driven by a 62-year-old man, collided with Sargent’s Kawasaki bike, who is also a resident of Gudja.

Sargent was immediately rushed to Mater Dei Hospital. However, he was later tragically certified dead.