So Many Parking Tickets Were Issued In Malta, They’ve Funded A Niċċa Restoration In Luqa

Next time you find yourself swearing at a warden for giving you a ticket, just remember you might be saving your country’s cultural heritage.

Hundreds of thousands of euro were raised via fines issued by LESA, the contraventions agency. Along with the Home Affairs Ministry, this has been invested into the restructuring and refurbishing of three religious niches in Luqa.

“This project shows how responsible the Luqa Local Council is and its dedication to the upkeep of our local cultural heritage,” Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri said, also praising other councils who had similar schemes.

The niches were not only re-arranged, but re-painted with new colours based on the colours they originally had in the past. The investment is expected to be replicated in other localities as well.