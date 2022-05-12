Social Innovators: A New Maltese Reality Show Is Offering €100,000 For Your Great Idea

A new local social impact reality TV show has just opened its call for applications – and its looking to give €100,000 in grant money to the best idea. Changemakers is a new show in Malta where individuals and organisations with a social purpose could be awarded €100,000 in funding, as well as mentoring and other support to develop an initiative that “positively impacts Malta”. Brought to you by the Inspirasia Foundation and Greatt Ltd, the team are inviting anyone who wants to change society for the better with their social initiative to step forward and apply to participate. Is your idea worthy of €100,000 in grant money?

Applicants will be chosen to audition in front of a panel of judges, which will be broadcast on national TV over a number of episodes. Those handpicked during auditions will go through a mentoring phase with professionals to fine tune their initiative, with only six making it to the final round. Those final six will make a final pitch of their initiative on live TV, allowing the judges and all of Malta to vote for the winner. The final show will be broadcast on local TV in October. Aside from the €100,000 grant, the ideas will also have the added benefit of being exposed to a national audience.

Changemakers was previously known as the Malta Social Impact Awards (MSIA), which was launched by Inspirasia Foundation and the Gasan Foundation in 2016 and had since awarded over €410,000 to fund 16 initiatives that changed thousands of people’s lives. After these five successful editions, MSIA has now evolved into a new reality show to bring the community of change makers together and allow everyone to be part of the impact. “There are so many inspiring individuals, social initiatives and voluntary organisations in Malta that have the potential to make a positive social or environmental impact, but need the funding, exposure, and tools to make it happen. Changemakers is an opportunity for them to make a difference,” Mark Weingard, Founder of Inspirasia Foundation, said.

Spaces are limited, so get applying if you think you’ve got what it take to get your idea to the next level. If you’d like to apply, head to www.changemakers.today or send an email to [email protected] Do you have an idea that can impact society and deserves €100,000? Let us know in the comments below!