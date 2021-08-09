Solar Panels To Be Installed On Top Of Malta Public Transport Buses
Minister for Transport, Infrastructure, and Capital Projects Ian Borg has just announced the latest EU-funded project, to hit Maltese roads.
The €40 million investment will be consisting of solar panels installed on the roofs of Malta Public Transport buses, as a way of increasing sustainability within the public transport system.
“In the same way that we introduced contactless payment on buses a few months ago, we are now announcing another ambitious project where we plan to install solar panels on top of public transport buses. This will lead to efficient solar energy generation whilst contributing to cleaner air,” said Borg.
This is intended to increase sustainability and reduce CO2 emissions. In turn, the buses will also be consuming less diesel, predicting to reduce diesel consumption by 8 to 10%.
Borg said it is their priority right now to continue working towards the vision of sustainable energy and clean air within the country, in conformity with the EU targets set in place for 2030 and 2050.
According to calculations, 1,000 litres of diesel will be saved on an annual level, amounting to 2,680kg of CO2 emissions.
The testing period is currently underway in collaboration with Zarb Coaches and Malta Public Transport.
This comes after today’s news of a solar farm being proposed to be built on 43,000 sqm of ODZ land.
What do you make of this?