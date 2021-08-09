Solar Panels To Be Installed On Top Of Malta Public Transport Buses

Minister for Transport, Infrastructure, and Capital Projects Ian Borg has just announced the latest EU-funded project, to hit Maltese roads.

The €40 million investment will be consisting of solar panels installed on the roofs of Malta Public Transport buses, as a way of increasing sustainability within the public transport system.

“In the same way that we introduced contactless payment on buses a few months ago, we are now announcing another ambitious project where we plan to install solar panels on top of public transport buses. This will lead to efficient solar energy generation whilst contributing to cleaner air,” said Borg.

This is intended to increase sustainability and reduce CO2 emissions. In turn, the buses will also be consuming less diesel, predicting to reduce diesel consumption by 8 to 10%.