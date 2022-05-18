Solar Panels To Be Mandatory On All New EU Buildings, Commission Proposes 

Solar panels could be mandatory on all new buildings in the EU under a new proposal by the European Commission.

According to the Commission’s REPowerEU plan, a phased-in legal obligation to install panels on new buildings will be introduced, whether they are public, commercial or residential.

The plan forms part of the EU’s bid to end dependence on Russian fossil fuels following the country’s invasion of Ukraine and transition to green energy to tackle the climate crisis.

It has three main pillars: energy savings, diversification of energy supplies, and accelerated roll-out of renewable energy.

Delivering the REPowerEU objectives requires an additional investment of €210 billion between now and 2027, the Commission said.

The Commission is proposing to increase the target of renewable energy supplies in the EU by 2030 to 45%. This will include the doubling of the rate of deployment of heat pumps, and measures to integrate geothermal and solar thermal energy in modernised district and communal heating systems.

It has also set a target of 10 million tonnes of domestic renewable hydrogen production and 10 million tonnes of imports by 2030, to replace natural gas, coal and oil in hard-to-decarbonise industries and transport sectors.

It is also calling on member states to create dedicated “go-to” areas for renewables in places with lower environmental risks, where it says permitting processes should be shortened and simplified.

Do you agree with the proposal?