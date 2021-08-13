د . إAEDSRر . س

Somali Man Who Was Thrown Into The Sea In Mġarr Says He Injured His Fingers And Lost His Phone

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

A Somali national who last month was thrown into the sea at the Mġarr Harbour, Gozo in front of a cheering crowd has testified in court about his experience.

Inewsmalta reported that Mohamed Hassan Ismail, 27, told a Gozo court that he had drank around eight beers at a nearby bar and insisted with other people that he remain in the vicinity. 

A fight erupted which lasted around 15 minutes, with the accused, 21-year-old Deelian Mifsud eventually getting involved. Ismail said that he told Mifsud to leave him alone but the accused grabbed him and tossed him into the sea.

Ismail said he injured his fingers after they struck a boat in the harbour, and his phone stopped working as a result.  

Besides injuring Ismail, Mifsud has also been charged with breaching the public peace and other charges. He is pleading not guilty.

The incident, and the subsequent publication of mobile phone footage, shocked several people, sparking a debate about racism in Malta.

READ NEXT: ‘I Find Solace In Jigsaws’: Malta’s Ambassador To India Responds To Haters After Anġlu Farrugia Gift 

Tim is interested in the rapid evolution of human society brought about by technological advances. He’s passionate about justice, human rights and cutting-edge political debates. You can follow him on Twitter at @timdiacono or reach out to him at [email protected]

You may also love

View All