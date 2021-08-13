Somali Man Who Was Thrown Into The Sea In Mġarr Says He Injured His Fingers And Lost His Phone

A Somali national who last month was thrown into the sea at the Mġarr Harbour, Gozo in front of a cheering crowd has testified in court about his experience.

Inewsmalta reported that Mohamed Hassan Ismail, 27, told a Gozo court that he had drank around eight beers at a nearby bar and insisted with other people that he remain in the vicinity.

A fight erupted which lasted around 15 minutes, with the accused, 21-year-old Deelian Mifsud eventually getting involved. Ismail said that he told Mifsud to leave him alone but the accused grabbed him and tossed him into the sea.

Ismail said he injured his fingers after they struck a boat in the harbour, and his phone stopped working as a result.

Besides injuring Ismail, Mifsud has also been charged with breaching the public peace and other charges. He is pleading not guilty.

The incident, and the subsequent publication of mobile phone footage, shocked several people, sparking a debate about racism in Malta.