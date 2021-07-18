Somalian Man Allegedly Beaten And Thrown Into Sea In Front Of ‘Cheering Crowd’ Following Fight In Mġarr

A Somalian man was allegedly beaten by a group of men before being thrown into the sea in Mġarr, Gozo in front of a cheering crowd.

A social media post has claimed that the fight broke out near a bar in Mgarr in Gozo, with a group of about 15 people reportedly attacking the individual.

“At one point a ‘hero’ decided to show what a KING he was in front of a crowd of 100 cheering people, moved a dust bin, moved a table and to the disgusting roar of the horde he punched the guy from Somalia and threw him in the sea. At this point in time he hit his face with a boat,” the person claimed.

“Not knowing if he could swim (could have drowned), he pulled himself out embarrassed and humiliated and yet again tried to ask why they treated him like a dog.”

Police were called to the scene and have confirmed with Lovin Malta that they received the report at around 1am and broke up an argument. However, their report focused on a fight between two individuals, a Maltese man and a foreign national, and did not feature any references to a group attack.

Meanwhile, the police did confirm that they were told that the Somalian man was thrown into the water, but were unable to confirm the detail. Police could not confirm details of a crowd cheering.

Police said that one man did report receiving slight injuries. Police will be pressing charges against both men.

“This brutality has to stop! It was honestly disgusting, a crowd that was fueled by a loathing towards people who are different, reaching a climax that cheered a bully and his friend’s against one man!” the person who wrote the social media post said.

“In order for the police to charge the ‘king’ we had to be willing to testify in court. We will be doing this with our heads held high. This guy could have been killed! Let’s stop this hatred and savagery, we are all better than this!”