Somehow, Malta Has Been Ranked World’s 7th Best Country For Commuting

A new survey by a UK-based price comparison service has looked into the country’s commuting habits and compared them globally – and somehow, Malta has been ranked 7th best country in the world for commuting.

Uswitch’s new survey analysed a range of countries, looking into various factors including average commute time and the cost of getting to work, as well as green factors including the number of electric vehicles and charging points on the roads, to reveal the best and worst countries in the world for commuting.

Turkey came in at the number one spot, with an average commute time of 23 minutes.

Malta was found to have an average commute time of 26 minutes.