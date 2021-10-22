Somehow, Malta Has Been Ranked World’s 7th Best Country For Commuting
A new survey by a UK-based price comparison service has looked into the country’s commuting habits and compared them globally – and somehow, Malta has been ranked 7th best country in the world for commuting.
Uswitch’s new survey analysed a range of countries, looking into various factors including average commute time and the cost of getting to work, as well as green factors including the number of electric vehicles and charging points on the roads, to reveal the best and worst countries in the world for commuting.
Turkey came in at the number one spot, with an average commute time of 23 minutes.
Malta was found to have an average commute time of 26 minutes.
It wasn’t just Malta’s commuting time that received praise.
The island received kudos for having CO2 emissions of three tonnes per person.
“Commuting is a big part of a country’s CO2 emissions, which is why so many are trying to drive people towards greener alternatives. The country that seems to be making the best progress so far is Malta, with CO2 emissions of just 3 tonnes per person,” Uswitch said.
There are more than 400,000 licensed vehicles on Malta’s roads – and the majority (76.8%) are passenger cars while commercial vehicles make up 13% and motorcycles make up 8%.
Buses and minibuses make up less than 1% of Malta’s total fleet, with around 56 new vehicles added every day in the last quarter of 2020.
