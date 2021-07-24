‘Someone Is Going To Get Killed’: Motorcyclist Calls Out Iklin Roadworks After Horrific Accident

“I’m not one to post negativity on Facebook, however this is absurd,” Andrea Camilleri said in a post today.

Camilleri recounted how he was riding his 125cc motorbike in Triq il-Wied in Iklin when a car ahead of him drove over a new water culvert covering, knocking it out of place.

“It uncovered the top which left me no reaction time whatsoever to evade it,” he explained, driving into it and subsequently being thrown of his bike.

Injured, he wanted to send a direct message to Transport Minister Ian Borg as he believes the roadworks directly led to his accident.

“Please note that I’m suffering from grievous injuries, which include various fractures throughout my body. This incompetence will surely get someone killed someday. What a disgrace.”

Camilleri shared images of his injuries, as well as the culvert covering that fell out of place.