‘Sorry To Have Kept You Hanging’: XFM’s Jay And Cor Announce Final Radio Show Together

“Corrine and I are sad to announce that Jay and Cor’s very last Big Breakfast on XFM will be on Thursday 24th March from 7-11am. We hope you can tune in for what will be us going out with a bang of the usual banter, great music and fun.”

“It was harder for us than it was for you to have left you hanging for so long without a proper explanation, but the situation was completely out of our hands,” Jay said in a public post, before announcing the date of the duo’s final show.

Now, the hosts of the show, Jay and Cor, have revealed to the public that the worst is true: their run is officially coming to an end.

Fans of XFM’s Big Breakfast show have been wondering about the future of one of the funnier part of their morning routines after indications that something was up.

Jay told listeners to continuing “watching this space”, thanking fans for being part of the duo’s “amazing journey”.

Jay and Cor had replaced XFM’s The Big Breakfast show ft. Oz and Jay back in August, 2020, after Oz left to pursue new business ventures.

Jason Zammit, who remained constant on the show’s iterations, had developed a strong community of listeners who tuned in for the daily banter and modern takes on the daily stories from Malta and around the world.

However, fans had recently become concerned that something was amiss, wondering if the show was also set to come to an end.

Now that it’s been confirmed, people didn’t hold back from letting them know how much their beloved show will be missed.

“Very sad news guys. I was hoping to hear your lovely voices in the morning,” said one fan. “Thank you for being the absolute best. You’ve been part of my morning for so long, I will be looking out for any announcements for sure. Thank you for everything you did to us as your listeners and the entertainment industry in Malta. Love you guys.”

“Omg why, time to leave the island,” said another.