Soya Milk Baby Formula May Contain Pieces Of Plastic, Health Authorities Warn
The general public is being urged to avoid using a soya infant baby formula in light of the fact that it may contain some pieces of plastic.
A press release by Malta’s Environmental Health Directorate warned against the consumption of Nestle SMA Wysoy with the identification labels below.
923357651Z – 20th August, 2021
928957651Z – 15th October, 2021
000957651Z – 8th January, 2022
015757651Z – 5th June, 2022
024957651Z – 5th September, 2022
025057652Z – 6th September, 2022
025057651Z – 6th September, 2022
025157651Z – 7th September, 2022
The Environmental Health Directorate warned that the aforementioned batches “may potentially contain pieces of plastic, which may be hazardous if swallowed.”
For further information, the public is kindly requested to contact the Health Inspectorate Services between 8:00 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on telephone number 21337333 or by email [email protected]
