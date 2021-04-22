Soya Milk Baby Formula May Contain Pieces Of Plastic, Health Authorities Warn

The general public is being urged to avoid using a soya infant baby formula in light of the fact that it may contain some pieces of plastic.

A press release by Malta’s Environmental Health Directorate warned against the consumption of Nestle SMA Wysoy with the identification labels below.

923357651Z – 20th August, 2021

928957651Z – 15th October, 2021

000957651Z – 8th January, 2022

015757651Z – 5th June, 2022

024957651Z – 5th September, 2022

025057652Z – 6th September, 2022

025057651Z – 6th September, 2022

025157651Z – 7th September, 2022

The Environmental Health Directorate warned that the aforementioned batches “may potentially contain pieces of plastic, which may be hazardous if swallowed.”