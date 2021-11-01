Spanish Man Who Tried To Board Plane With Knives And Weapons In Malta ‘Didn’t Know It Was Illegal’
A man tried to leave Malta by airport while carrying several weapons in his baggage, including knives, a firearm and ammuniation.
The vegetable salesman from Gijon claimed he had passed through several airports abroad with the luggage he carried with him, MaltaToday reported.
He carried with him two flick knives, pepper spray, a hunting knife, a firearm and ammunition. At Malta International Airport he was stopped by an inspector.
While admitting and pleading guilty to the related charges, he said he “had never guessed that these items were illegal in Malta”.
The items had been given to him as a gift, the Spaniard said, while his lawyer claims he bought the knives for his work.
