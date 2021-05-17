Spartan Skull And Immortal Leg: Is This Ħamrun FC’s Biggest Fan?

Ħamrun Spartans has one of the most dedicated and boisterous fandoms on the island, but one Maltese chef may have just proven that he is the club’s number one fan. Marvin Zammit already had several Ħamrun Spartans tattoos on his body, but his recent skullcap tattoo of the club’s red and yellow emblem takes his dedication to the next level. Featuring a golden Spartans helmet and eight golden stars representing the eight leagues the team has won, Zammit explained how he wanted to mark the team’s recent league win. “I was born in Ħamrun, and have been dedicated since I was young. And you can imagine – I was ten-years-old when they last won the league, so I had to mark their win,” Zammit told Lovin Malta.

Marvin Zammit works as a chef specialising in meats

The Spartans last won the 1990/1991 season before taking the league this year, and the team’s fandom has been joyous in their celebration. But people didn’t hold back in their reaction. “Everyone told me I was crazy, but that I have guts to do it,” Zammit explained. Zammit’s literal tattoo on the head has to be one of the most extreme public dedications to the team. The tattoo took about two and a half hours to complete, and was seriously gruelling, with Zammit, who is no newcomer to getting tattoos, asking his tattooist to stop about seven times over the period. His tattoo was done at Together Forever Tattooist in Paceville. “You can imagine the pain I was feeling in my head – but I give it all for Ħamrun,” Zammit said. “This team is in my blood, I already have four other pieces on my leg for this team.”

His leg tattoos feature references to the movie 300, which saw the Spartans go to battle with the highly-feared Immortals. Among his leg tattoos is a stylised 300, an Immortal, as well as an image of Gorgo, the wife of Leonidas, a Spartan war leader.

Zammit and his dog, kitted up

Zammit has always been drawn to the Spartan mentality: "Spartans never retreat, never surrender – there's always one more round, that's what makes the difference." As far as tattoos go though, his recent skullcap isn't the end of it – Zammit says he still has space on his back and belly for more tattoos. "I definitely prefer tattoos that are visible though, I like to see them," he ended.