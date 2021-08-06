Speaker Forced To Cancel Symposium Marking 100 Years Of Parliament After Predecessors’ Snub 

A symposium for former Speakers celebrating 100 years since the establishment of Parliament has had to be cancelled after four former Speakers pulled out of the event in protest.

“The Speaker is saddened to note that a symposium for former Speakers, that is the first of its kind, to mark the 100-year anniversary since Parliament was established, has had to be cancelled,” the Speaker’s office said in a statement.

Yesterday, four former Speakers said they would not take part in the symposium because they felt that there were far more serious problems to be discussed.

“After reflection, we have agreed that in the current circumstances the country is going through, it does not feel it is opportune for Parliament to devote time to such a ceremony when the country is facing far more important and urgent matters,” they said.

Their statement came days after the Speaker ruled that there was no urgency for Parliament to meet and discuss a no-confidence motion tabled by the Nationalist Party against Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis.

Farrugia rued what he described as a missed opportunity given that the four former Speakers would have been asked to speak about their experience presiding over the House.

“For their message to reach the public, arrangements had already been made for the symposium to be broadcast live on TVM,” the Speaker said, adding that a publication was also planned to mark the occasion.

Farrugia said he was disappointed that unity had been sidelined on an occasion that was meant to mark an event characterised by national unity.

