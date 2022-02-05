Specialist Whiskey And Gin Lounge Opens Up In Ħal-Balzan

A specialist whiskey and gin bar with a dedicated focus on high-quality liquors and accompanying cigars and platters has opened in Ħal-Balzan.

Opened a few weeks back, The Still offers classics like Whiskey Sours and Old-Fashioneds but also keeps a modern stock of newer names and flavours, including some rarer Japanese malt whiskeys and triple distilled whiskeys aged in cognac barrels.

Set in a down-to-earth, vintage setting in the quiet village of Ħal-Balzan, this could be the next place to check out for anyone interested in exploring the deeper complexities of various whiskeys and gins.