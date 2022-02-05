Specialist Whiskey And Gin Lounge Opens Up In Ħal-Balzan
A specialist whiskey and gin bar with a dedicated focus on high-quality liquors and accompanying cigars and platters has opened in Ħal-Balzan.
Opened a few weeks back, The Still offers classics like Whiskey Sours and Old-Fashioneds but also keeps a modern stock of newer names and flavours, including some rarer Japanese malt whiskeys and triple distilled whiskeys aged in cognac barrels.
Set in a down-to-earth, vintage setting in the quiet village of Ħal-Balzan, this could be the next place to check out for anyone interested in exploring the deeper complexities of various whiskeys and gins.
They’ve even got some ‘shining gin’ behind the bar if that’s more your vibe.
Aside from the drinks, they’ve got a selection of platters and nibbles to accompany your chosen liquor.
The Still also has a selection of Cuban cigars on deck for anyone interested in that sphere.
Whether you are a whiskey or gin aficionado or want to explore some new horizons, a trip to Ħal-Balzan may be in your near future.
