Spectacular Fireworks Display Shines Bright Above Żonqor Point In Marsaskala

The sky above Marsaskala’s Żonqor Point shined bright last night as the latest night from the International Fireworks Festival went down.

This year’s edition continues on 29th April in Mqabba followed by the Grand Finale at the Grand Harbour, and the Mechanical Grounds Festival in Floriana (organised by the Floriana Local Council in Collaboration with the MTA), both happening on the 30th April.

But the spectacular display bringing colour to the night sky last night was a beautiful reminder of just how impressive Malta’s fireworks chops can be.