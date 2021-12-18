Speeding Motorist Destroys Family’s Front Porch On Fgura Road Plagued by Crashes

One family is raising the alarm over speeding vehicles in Fgura after their house’s front porch was destroyed by a major collision, the fourth such incident along the street over the last four years.

On Saturday 11th December, the family woke up to find the front part of their house along Cottonera Avenue in pieces after a driver lost control of their vehicle. The incident, unfortunately, is nothing new for residents of the area.

“This is the second time in four years that this has happened to us. The last time this happened, my daughter had only just missed the crash by a few moments,” one concerned resident told Lovin Malta.

On another two occasions, a neighbour suffered a similar fate, raising serious questions about the enforcement of traffic laws in the locality.