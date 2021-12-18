Speeding Motorist Destroys Family’s Front Porch On Fgura Road Plagued by Crashes
One family is raising the alarm over speeding vehicles in Fgura after their house’s front porch was destroyed by a major collision, the fourth such incident along the street over the last four years.
On Saturday 11th December, the family woke up to find the front part of their house along Cottonera Avenue in pieces after a driver lost control of their vehicle. The incident, unfortunately, is nothing new for residents of the area.
“This is the second time in four years that this has happened to us. The last time this happened, my daughter had only just missed the crash by a few moments,” one concerned resident told Lovin Malta.
On another two occasions, a neighbour suffered a similar fate, raising serious questions about the enforcement of traffic laws in the locality.
Residents have tried their best to get authorities attention, reaching out to the Local Council to do something about speeding motorists in the area. Unfortunately, nothing has been done.
They have been jostled around from authority to authority with the Transport Ministry now handling the request.
However, there has been radio silence since then, with residents growing more and more exacerbated at the situation.
“I’ve heard nothing,” one resident said.
Malta’s issues with speeding motorists are nothing new with many lives lost every year because of the pervasive issue. Worryingly, enforcement remains weak despite the concerns.
It remains to be seen whether any action will be taken. Hopefully, it won’t be too late.
