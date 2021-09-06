SPOTTED: Below Deck Mediterranean Crew Filming On Superyacht In Malta
The crew behind a popular maritime series have been spotted filming in Malta – and local fans most definitely noticed.
Below Deck and its various spinoffs, including Below Deck Mediterranean, have had viewers at the edge of their seats as drama unfolds around Captain Sandy and her crew as the rich and wealthy live out their best lives aboard glamorous superyachts around the world.
Though the newest season is all about Croatia, the crew was spotted by some keen-eyed Maltese fans doing some work while enjoying some sun and fun in Mellieħa.
The superyacht, which is named HOME, was spotted as crew were seen aboard it, possibly shooting their next big dramatic scene.
Informed sources told Lovin Malta that the crew would be shooting scenes across Malta, Gozo and Comino over the next few weeks, with the crew even set to step onto the island to dine at local restaurants.
There is also a number of local crew members working alongside the Below Deck Mediterranean team. It also seems like the superyacht was chartered abroad, with the crew entering Malta on it.
Below Deck is an American reality television series on Bravo that debuted in 2013. It shows the crew as they deal with their personal issues in order to make their professional careers work. You can watch it on Netflix – just make sure you have some popcorn.
Cover photo left: @davidpascoe91
