Spread The Love! Hospice Malta Hosting 12-Hour Telethon To Help Fund Country’s First Palliative Care Complex

Malta’s very first palliative care complex could soon become a reality with the help of a 12-hour telethon tomorrow.

The Hospice Malta Telethon takes place tomorrow, on Valentine’s Day, with donations being accepted from noon until midnight.

And it’s a particularly special occasion, with all donations going towards the opening of St Michael Hospice, the country’s first palliative care complex which provides dedicated and specialised medical care for people living with a serious illness.

While you’re celebrating Valentine’s Day tomorrow with your loved ones, spare a thought for those who are less fortunate than us and make a donation either via telephone, sms, online or various other means you can find here.

And make sure to tune in to catch a glimpse of the hard work that will go down tomorrow with the telethon being streamed across all local TV stations!

Hospice Malta will also be keeping you updated via all its social media platforms.

Let’s work together to see this dream come true!

Share this post to spread the news