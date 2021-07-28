St Aloysius College Flies Flag At Half-Mast After Death Of Beloved Assistant Head Paul Borg

Paul Borg is being remembered as a gentle and dedicated educator, teacher and assistant head who spent decades working with the educational institution located in Birkirkara.

“Our College mourns the loss of a greatly respected colleague, beloved friend, and inspiring teacher. Rest in peace, Mr Paul Borg!” St Aloysius College said today in social media post announcing the passing. The school lowered its blue flag bearing the college’s logo to half-mast to mark his death.

Tributes are pouring in after the death of a respected Maltese educator at one of the island’s most prominent schools.

Students and colleagues took to social media to share their memories of the man.

“Strieħ fis-sliem Pawl,” Luke Grech, prominent guitarist, former student and current St Aloysius educator, said alongside an image of the man.

“Paul was my assistant head during my secondary years ‘01 – ‘06 and now a colleague/mentor,” he continued. “During department meetings, we always stuck together since we were the only Economics and Accounting teachers. That meant sitting on a bench outside with a coffee in one one hand, a cigarette in the other and getting to work. Admittedly, we always get side-tracked and end up talking about life in general, and that’s when you realise he has myriad of experiences to learn from

“Everyone, always has good things to say about him – an ideal example of a man for others.”

“One of the most dedicated educators the College has ever had,” said another person following the news.

“For many of us following the Commerce course at the time, he had prepared us so well to sit for our first O’ Level at Form 4, both academically as well as mentally. We are so indebted to him for all this dedication. RIP Sur Borg… u grazzi ta’ kollox!“