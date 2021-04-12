St. Aloysius College Sixth Form Given Green Light To Hold Physical Exams

Students at St. Aloysius College Sixth Form will return to physical exams after getting the green light from the Superintendent of Public Health, Lovin Malta can confirm.

Exams, set to take place on 15th April, were initially going to be held online until the school got approval to hold them physically until strict regulations to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Rules include a limit of not more than 100 people in each examination venue, adequate ventilation, temperature checks, multiple entries and exit facilities and a ban on crowds outside the venues.

All staff, student and invigilators must were masks at all times.

In an e-mail sent to students, staff and parents, the school encouraged students to attend physically and to abide by strict exam protocols. Permission, however, will be given to those who are in quarantine or in vulnerable situations to do exams at home.

Sixth form students, like those at secondary schools and university, are still expected to continue learning online. Meanwhile, younger children returned to school today, as part of an easing of COVID-19 restrictions announced last week.

It is not yet clear if the same approval will be extended for other schools, especially in the run-up to O and A levels.

Lovin Malta has reached out to the Health Ministry and Education Ministry to comment.

Tag someone that needs to know this