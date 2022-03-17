St Julian’s Council Pours Cold Water On Traditional St Patrick’s Day Street Celebrations

As St Patrick’s events appear for the first time in years, St Julian’s Local Council have made it clear that any street events going down in the locality do not have their blessing.

No permits have been issued for public events, the council said, emphasising that any public events not covered with a permit were “illegal” and that no roads would be closed for the day.

St Julian’s is often ground zero for St Patrick’s Day celebrations, with crowds packing the Spinola Bay area and hitting up nearby clubs and bars throughout the evening.

However, the council have called on authorities to ensure that any events happening in the locality were above board – and made it clear they did not want to any establishments turned into “clubs”.