St Julian’s Council Pours Cold Water On Traditional St Patrick’s Day Street Celebrations
As St Patrick’s events appear for the first time in years, St Julian’s Local Council have made it clear that any street events going down in the locality do not have their blessing.
No permits have been issued for public events, the council said, emphasising that any public events not covered with a permit were “illegal” and that no roads would be closed for the day.
St Julian’s is often ground zero for St Patrick’s Day celebrations, with crowds packing the Spinola Bay area and hitting up nearby clubs and bars throughout the evening.
However, the council have called on authorities to ensure that any events happening in the locality were above board – and made it clear they did not want to any establishments turned into “clubs”.
“On our part, we do not agree if any bars/restaurants are to be given temporarily permits and become clubs for a day!”
They also emphasised that they would not be paying for any public cleaning after any events and were not responsible for a lack of enforcement.
St Patrick’s Day was one of the first events to be majorly impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, even though some clubs had hoped to hold their events anyway up until the last moment.
Party people across the island were looking forward to the return of the big green day.
However, with standing events still now allowed, and the St Julian’s Local Council making it clear they weren’t supporting any events this evening, authorities will now be seeing whether Spinola Bay becomes a party scene today… or not.
