St Julian’s Fight: ‘They Banged On Passenger Door Before Pulling My Girlfriend Out By Her Hair’

A Maltese man involved in a public fight caught on film in St Julian’s last night has opened up about the circumstances that led to the incident.

He’s offering a €250 reward to anyone with any and all information related to the case to be handed over the police as he is seeking answers after being left with injuries and stolen items.

“We were passing by to go down to Balluta Bay when the car I was driving got hit by this Spanish girl and her male friend,” the man, who spoke to Lovin Malta on condition of anonymity, recounted.

“I told her to step aside and to respect the road, but she started shouting and banging on the passenger door and she pulled my girlfriend by her hair,” he continued.

“I had nowhere to move as there were cars in front of and behind me so I stepped out to stop them, and that’s when I got surrounded by a bunch of people,” he said.

To add insult to injury, after the fight, he returned to his car to find that some of his items had been stolen, he said.

The video, which went viral in Maltese circles, shows a number of people punching and kicking at each other as some of them are slammed against the car. The Maltese man and his partner are both in their early 30s.