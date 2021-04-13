St Julians Hotel Denies Any Involvement In Planning Of Four-Day ‘Unforgettable’ Party Experience This June

Summer In Malta is being advertised online as an “unforgettable experience” consisting of four days and nights of “sun, fun and frolics” between the 3rd and 7th June.

The St George’s Park Hotel has denied any involvement in the planning of a four-day party event organised on its premise this June.

The party package includes hotel and event passes – but its organisation just a few days after Malta plans to open its borders to international tourists has raised concerns online about the intentions of the event.

While the event promotes a hotel stay at the St George’s Park Hotel, the hotel’s management has denied any involvement in the planning of the event.

“We can confirm that this is not us and not even one of our agents or tour operators,” the hotel’s management told Lovin Malta.

“We will investigate whoever is behind this and take the necessary action,” he said.

Last week, Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo said authorities had not given the go-ahead for any mass events to take place after it was revealed that several festivals had set dates for later in the summer.

“I can confirm that there is no blessing from the ministry or Malta Tourism Authority for mass activities to take place,” he said.

“The balance between the health of the Maltese and Gozitan people, and the prospects of our country’s economic recovery, remains our first priority.”

Malta plans to welcome tourists by the beginning of June following a staggered approach to reopening that begun this week with primary schools, kindergartens and childcare centres.

All non-essential shops and services are expected to reopen on 26th April.

