Part Of St Julian’s Spinola Garden To Be Turned Into An Outdoor Gym
A part of Malta’s popular Spinola Garden is getting a major facelift as it’s turned into an outdoor gym for public use.
The garden, located right between Paceville, St Julian’s and Spinola Bay, is often filled with locals and foreigners alike enjoying the small green space in one of Malta’s busiest districts.
St Julian’s local councillor Sean Gauci took to social media to share the news, urging users not to damage the new equipment once it’s installed.
“More investment in St Julian’s and Paceville area with the installation of an outdoor gym for people to make use of,” Gauci said. “We hope this project will be enjoyed and not vandalised.”
The equipment, which will be unveiled over the coming weeks, will focus on cardio training alongside other types of training. A number of shrubs and bushes will also be planted to make up for any plants that needed to be removed during construction.
The council wanted to build the gym both to promote better health as well as to attract more people to the area.
The gardens last received a major facelift back in 2007, after the area had fallen into a state of neglect and disrepair.
It was turned into a park with trees providing shade alongside a number of benches for passersby to sit and chill on.
Recently, a group of athletes from Bulletproof Culture have been pushing for more outdoor gyms in the country. They recently toured some of Malta’s outdoor gyms to assess the state they were in, with one athlete saying outdoor training was “not taken seriously” on the island.
Are you keen to see this new project reach fruition?