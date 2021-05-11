Part Of St Julian’s Spinola Garden To Be Turned Into An Outdoor Gym

A part of Malta’s popular Spinola Garden is getting a major facelift as it’s turned into an outdoor gym for public use.

The garden, located right between Paceville, St Julian’s and Spinola Bay, is often filled with locals and foreigners alike enjoying the small green space in one of Malta’s busiest districts.

St Julian’s local councillor Sean Gauci took to social media to share the news, urging users not to damage the new equipment once it’s installed.

“More investment in St Julian’s and Paceville area with the installation of an outdoor gym for people to make use of,” Gauci said. “We hope this project will be enjoyed and not vandalised.”

The equipment, which will be unveiled over the coming weeks, will focus on cardio training alongside other types of training. A number of shrubs and bushes will also be planted to make up for any plants that needed to be removed during construction.

The council wanted to build the gym both to promote better health as well as to attract more people to the area.