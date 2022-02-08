St Paul Festa In Valletta Given Go Ahead For Thursday – And It Must Be Seated

Valletta festa enthusiasts are rejoicing after the green light for the procession commemorating St. Paul’s Shipwreck in Malta was given today.

“This 10th February let’s join together as this is the Festa tal-Maltin! Viva San Pawl,” Għaqda tal-Pawlini, A.D. 1970 – Valletta said in an announcement today.

The event will be seated and organised according to the latest health authorities’ protocols, organisers said.

The revered statue of St Paul will be taken out during this event, with festa enthusiasts seated on the side as the Soċjetà Filarmonika Nazzjonali La Valette plays traditional music to accompany the march.

The event will begin at 6.30pm this Thursday.