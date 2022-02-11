St Paul Triumphantly Returns To The People And Streets Of Valletta As National Festa Finally Takes Place
After festa enthusiasts were left wondering whether the beloved St Paul’s Feast in Valletta was going to happen this year, the capital city was covered in the traditional colours of red and yellow as the revered statue of St Paul headed out onto the streets once more.
Hundreds of revellers followed COVID-19 mitigation measures during the event, meaning people had to remain seated as the band played the appropriate songs and the town’s festa organisers made sure the statue made its way safely through the city’s streets.
People can be heard clapping and cheering as the statue passes by, with families and children enjoying the festivities.
Aside from the revellers themselves, a number of politicians, ranging from Prime Minister Robert Abela to Opposition Leader Bernard Grech, President George Vella, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola and MEP David Casa took photos with festa revellers as the city enjoyed their national holiday.
Valletta Cultural Agency Chairman Jason Micallef said last night showed the island was slowing returning to normality.
Over 600 people had signed a petition for the festa to be held under mitigation measures as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. However, judging from the cheer in the air in Malta’s capital city yesterday, revellers can take heart in the fact that St Paul – once again – was back in the streets of his beloved city in 2022.
Photo credit: Carl Farrugia
