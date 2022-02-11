St Paul Triumphantly Returns To The People And Streets Of Valletta As National Festa Finally Takes Place

After festa enthusiasts were left wondering whether the beloved St Paul’s Feast in Valletta was going to happen this year, the capital city was covered in the traditional colours of red and yellow as the revered statue of St Paul headed out onto the streets once more.

Hundreds of revellers followed COVID-19 mitigation measures during the event, meaning people had to remain seated as the band played the appropriate songs and the town’s festa organisers made sure the statue made its way safely through the city’s streets.

People can be heard clapping and cheering as the statue passes by, with families and children enjoying the festivities.