St Paul’s Bay Becomes 9th Village To Ban Drinking Alcohol In Public
Holding your beer while walking around the St Paul’s Bay promenade could now see you slapped with a €70 fine as the seaside village becomes the ninth one to ban public drinking.
St Julian’s, which is home to Malta’s entertainment mecca Paceville, was the first to ban public drinking in 2008.
Since then, the ban has been introduced in Ħamrun, Marsa, Msida, Gżira, Senglea and Victoria in Gozo. It will soon also apply to Għarb.
Celebrating the putting up of signage around St Paul’s Bay, the deputy mayor Carlos Zarb said there was still “much to do” and the council would soon provide stickers to every shop selling alcohol to raise awareness about the new law.
A number of meetings will also be held with the enforcing authorities, the 20-year-old councillor said.
“These acts are always ongoing for a number of hours in the same places. In other words I don’t want to hear any excuses,” he added sternly.
Read the bye-law here.
Do you agree with banning public drinking?