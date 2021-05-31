St Paul’s Bay Becomes 9th Village To Ban Drinking Alcohol In Public

Holding your beer while walking around the St Paul’s Bay promenade could now see you slapped with a €70 fine as the seaside village becomes the ninth one to ban public drinking.

St Julian’s, which is home to Malta’s entertainment mecca Paceville, was the first to ban public drinking in 2008.

Since then, the ban has been introduced in Ħamrun, Marsa, Msida, Gżira, Senglea and Victoria in Gozo. It will soon also apply to Għarb.