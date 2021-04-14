St. Paul’s Bay Construction Collision Sees Two Cars Smashed And Flattened

Two cars have been involved in a crash with a construction truck in St. Paul’s Bay this afternoon.

Images sent to Lovin Malta at 2pm showed a white Volkswagen UP wedged under a flatbed construction vehicle on St. George’s street, St. Paul’s Bay. Another white Volkswagen Polo can be seen crushed between the flatbed and a wall that touches a construction site.

Lovin Malta has reached out to police about the incident, who said the contraction truck revered into the cars.

No injuries were reported.

Do you think traffic accidents are more common than ever in Malta? Let us know below