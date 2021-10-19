St Paul’s Bay Driver Hospitalised After Car Overturns And Hits Letterbox And Bus Stop In Fgura

A 60-year-old man who lives in St Paul’s Bay was hospitalised early this morning after his car overturned in Fgura.

At around 12:30am this morning, police were called to Fgura where they found the man still inside his vehicle. The driver had lost control of his car, a Peugeot 207, causing it to overturn before continuing to hit a nearby bus stop and red letterbox.

Images shared by TVM showed members from the Civil Protection Department on site to help remove the man from his vehicle.

The man was taken to hospital where he was found to be certified with light injuries.