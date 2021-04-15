St Paul’s Bay Man Charged With Attempted Murder Of His Friend In Marsa

Marlon Zarb, a 32-year-old car dealer from St Paul’s Bay, has been charged with the attempted murder of his friend and flatmate.

Zarb was prosecuted today, three days after he allegedly stabbed Bradley Carabott in Marsa following a heated argument over an unpaid loan of money.

Besides attempted murder, he has also been charged with carrying an unlicensed weapon, breaching the conditions of a suspended sentence and breaching the public peace

Inspector Andy Rotin told magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace that police received a report of an incident in Triq it-Tiġrija, Marsa on 12th April and found Carabott with serious stab wounds.

He told police that Zarb had stabbed him.

Following a question by Zarb’s lawyer Franco Debono, Rotin confirmed that the accused had voluntarily turned himself in.

Debono requested bail for his client, saying he would go and live in Cospicua, but the magistrate turned this request down due to concerns about Zarb’s trustworthiness.

