St Paul’s Bay Motorist Fighting For His Life After Hitting Head In Sliema Traffic Accident

A St Paul’s Bay man is fighting for his life after a traffic accident this morning in Sliema.

The man, 32 years old, was involved in an incident at 8.40am in Triq D’Argens. Police were informed there were individuals in need of medical assistance following the incident and dispatched officers to the scene.

It was found that the man, a motorcyclist, allegedly lost control of his Yamaha motorcycle and hit his head on a Nissan vehicle being driven by a 37-year-old Egyptian man who lives in Gżira.

The man was given First Aid on the scene and rushed to Mater Dei where he was certified to be suffering from serious injuries.

Magistrate Astrid Grima will be presiding over an inquiry into the accident while St Julian’s district police will continue investigations.

