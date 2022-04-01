Stand With Freedom Of Expression, Franco Debono Urges PN After Play Cancelled

Former PN MP Franco Debono has urged the Nationalist Party to take a stance in favour of free expression after the Manoel Theatre abruptly cancelled a play which portrayed Daphne Caruana Galizia in a negative light.

“Freedom of expression a la carte,” Debono wrote after Mario Philip Azzopardi’s satirical play ‘Ix-Xiħa’ was cancelled.

“No wonder elections keep getting lost by 40,000 votes again and again. The PN should be in favour of free expression and artistic expression, of everyone no matter who they are.”

“It cannot be that a handful of arrogant people keep a country without an Opposition,” he said, adding “Je Suis Freedom of Expression”, a reference to the “Je Suis Charlie” battlecry popularised by the 2015 Charlie Hebdo terrorist attack.

The Nationalist Party hasn’t expressed its opinion in favour or against the cancellation of the play.