Standards Commissioner Rubbishes Labour MP’s Allegations In Letter To Speaker

Standards Commissioner George Hyzler has filed a strongly-worded letter to the Speaker, rubbishing the allegations made against him in Parliament by Labour MP Glenn Bedingfield.

“My role does not allow me to enter into a tit for tat with MPs, but it is my duty to rebut serious accusations that apart from being unfounded, could affect the credibility of my office,” Hyzler said.

“Attacks like this serve only to undermine the efforts of this Parliament to strengthen the institutions of the country, at a time when the country needs to show the institutions are working.”

Replying to each allegation made by Bedingfield, Hyzler said he spends considerably less than ministers on his driver, he answers PQs regularly – including ones asked by Bedingfield, and he has nobody in his office who is under any shadow of corruption or corrupt behaviour.

More importantly, the Commissioner said he spends a total of just €54,000 per year on three consultants, who are all qualified people with considerable experience. (By comparison, the Transport Ministry was recently revealed as having spent €108,500 in direct orders to a recently graduated lawyer who also happened to be the daughter of an advisor to Minister Ian Borg.)

Hyzler also denied that reports were ever leaked from his office.

