Standards Commissioner’s Nomination To EU Court Of Auditors Was Not Plan To Remove Him, Robert Abela Insists 

The nomination of Standards Commissioner George Hyzler to the EU’ Court of Auditors was in no way a plan to remove his critical voice from the role, Prime Minister Robert Abela has insisted.

“Hyzler is a person with the qualities to occupy that position with the required consensus,” Abela said.

Hyzler, who has authored several damning reports against key Cabinet members, some of which led to resignations, has been the subject of several attacks from a number of Labour Party figures, including Government whip Glenn Bedingfield. The most recent of which was just a week ago.

Hyzler has been busy since taking over the role, leading crucial investigations into Justyne Caruana’s direct order to her boyfriend Daniel Bogdanovic, Rosianne Cutajar’s involvement in a Yorgen Fenech property deal, Facebook spending of Cabinet members, government advertising, the positions of trust system, access to information, and an incident involving the lock-up of journalists in Castille, among others.

However, Abela insisted that Hyzler’s thorough investigations had nothing to do with the nomination, insisting that the office will continue to operate as is irrespective of the commissioner.

“There was always going to be a successor,” he said.

