Starting Life From A Basement Office, Maltese Software Company Now Acquired By A European Giant
Back in 2009, Altaro was a humble Maltese start-up trying to make ends meet in a makeshift basement office. Fast-forward twelve years and it’s just been acquired by one of Europe’s leading email cloud security providers.
The San Ġwann-based software company, which focuses on backup solutions confirmed in a statement that it has just been acquired by the major German email cloud security provider Hornetsecurity, whose clients include the telecommunications companies Swisscom and Telefónica and the Japanese tech company Konica Minolta.
Thanks to this merger, Altaro said it’s on course to becoming “the top security and backup company in Europe”.
“All Altaro co-founders will remain on board and will occupy leadership roles within the Hornetsecurity Group,” Altaro’s CEO David Vella said, adding that the company intends to hire more people.
“We have found exactly the right strategic buyer in Hornetsecurity and are delighted to become part of the group,” he said. “The synergies between the two companies are obvious. Through our combined know-how and experience, and the innovative combination of our product suites, Hornetsecurity’s European market leadership in cloud security has reached a new level.”
Hornetsecurity CEO Daniel Hofmann said that by integrating Altaro’s backup solutions into his company’s product portfolio, they can provide a comprehensive package to protect customers’ data.
“We will expand the company’s current international locations in the coming years to provide our partners with new products and solutions even faster,” he added.
Cover photo: Altaro
Tag someone who needs to know this