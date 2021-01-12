Starting Life From A Basement Office, Maltese Software Company Now Acquired By A European Giant 

Back in 2009, Altaro was a humble Maltese start-up trying to make ends meet in a makeshift basement office. Fast-forward twelve years and it’s just been acquired by one of Europe’s leading email cloud security providers.

The San Ġwann-based software company, which focuses on backup solutions confirmed in a statement that it has just been acquired by the major German email cloud security provider Hornetsecurity, whose clients include the telecommunications companies Swisscom and Telefónica and the Japanese tech company Konica Minolta.

Thanks to this merger, Altaro said it’s on course to becoming “the top security and backup company in Europe”.