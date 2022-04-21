‘Starving And Weak’ Dalmatian Rescued From Roof In Malta After Owner Went On Holiday

A vulnerable female dog has been rescued and is receiving proper treatment and care after being found in a terrible condition.

“Some cruel sadistic excuse of a human being went on a holiday and left this poor Dalmatian on the roof. She was literally starving alive with every bone in her body showing, and so weak that she could barely walk like a normal dog,” activists from the Association for Abandoned Animals said, sharing images of the Dalmatian after her rescue.

In the images, pressure sores can be seen across her body, which activists said arose from her “laying on hard grounds”.

“This dog knew only a life of hell and neglect.”