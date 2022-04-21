‘Starving And Weak’ Dalmatian Rescued From Roof In Malta After Owner Went On Holiday
A vulnerable female dog has been rescued and is receiving proper treatment and care after being found in a terrible condition.
“Some cruel sadistic excuse of a human being went on a holiday and left this poor Dalmatian on the roof. She was literally starving alive with every bone in her body showing, and so weak that she could barely walk like a normal dog,” activists from the Association for Abandoned Animals said, sharing images of the Dalmatian after her rescue.
In the images, pressure sores can be seen across her body, which activists said arose from her “laying on hard grounds”.
“This dog knew only a life of hell and neglect.”
The Dalmatian was saved after a person reported the situation to Animal Welfare, who stepped in and removed her from the roof. She is now being taken care of by AAA, with activists promising “never again will suffer hunger or pain again”.
They noted that her name was Wincey – however, she didn’t react to the name.
Activists ended by urging courts to issue stronger punishments against anyone found guilty of hurting or abusing animals.
“Animal Welfare will be taking this case to court and we truly hope the courts will deliver. The last sentence given over an appeal of another case of a dog that lived on the roof all his life and ended up dead was only dismal to say the least,” they ended. “Of course, the magistrate was not the victim – or else the sentence would have been different.”
