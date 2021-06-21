Stash Of Weapons Found At Sea Believed To Be Linked To Tal-Maksar Brothers
A stash of weapons, including automatic assault rifles and bomb detonators, that was discovered in an underwater cave this morning are believed to belong to the Tal-Maksar brothers.
The brothers, Adrian and Robert Agius, are currently being held in prison after being charged with a number of major crimes in court. Robert Agius, together with his associate Jamie Vella, has been charged with supplying the bomb that killed Daphne Caruana Galizia.
Vince Muscat, who has admitted to his role in the assassination, has said in court that the Agius brothers had procured a number of bombs similar to that which killed the journalist, with some still in circulation.
The Times of Malta quoted sources who said that the weapons discovered included AK-47 assault rifles and were linked to the Tal-Maksar crime group.
It isn’t clear whether the weapons were intended for use in Malta, though separate sources who spoke with Lovin Malta suggested that this was the case.
In a statement earlier today, the police said it had found a stash of weapons and explosives hidden on the seabed near Miġra Ferħa in Rabat after a report that weapons had been seen floating in the sea.
A search operation by the major crimes unit and the Armed Forces of Malta to recover the weapons lasted from 3.15pm until 11.30pm. A search of the area continued this morning.
An inquiry into the find is being led by magistrate Monica Vella.
