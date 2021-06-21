Stash Of Weapons Found At Sea Believed To Be Linked To Tal-Maksar Brothers 

A stash of weapons, including automatic assault rifles and bomb detonators, that was discovered in an underwater cave this morning are believed to belong to the Tal-Maksar brothers.

The brothers, Adrian and Robert Agius, are currently being held in prison after being charged with a number of major crimes in court. Robert Agius, together with his associate Jamie Vella, has been charged with supplying the bomb that killed Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Vince Muscat, who has admitted to his role in the assassination, has said in court that the Agius brothers had procured a number of bombs similar to that which killed the journalist, with some still in circulation.