State Advocate Fined Over Police’s Failure To Hand Keith Schembri’s Phone Over To Yorgen Fenech

Back in August , Fenech’s lawyers had claimed that the police had obtained a ‘complete extraction” of former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri’s phone, which they claimed contained information that could prove their client’s claims about the lead investigator.

Fenech has filed Constitutional proceedings in which he is calling for the removal of lead investigator Superintendent Keith Arnaud from the Caruana Galizia murder case.

The State Advocate has been found guilty of contempt of court and fined €500 after he filed an appeal against a decision for Yorgen Fenech to be handed all of the data extracted from Keith Schembri’s phone.

The phone is not the same one that Schembri had claimed to have lost back in November 2019.

In a sitting last month, Judge Lawrence Mintoff, who is presiding over the case, ordered that Fenech’s lawyers be given access to all data obtained from the phone, despite opposition from the police.

It was during this sitting that State Advocate Chris Soler declared in court that there would be no appeal from the decree and that the data would be handed over without delay.

However, some days later, the parties in the case were notified that an appeal had in fact been submitted.

The judge noted that this meant that either there was already an intention to appeal when the court was being told that its order would be complied with, or that something had happened since the last sitting that had caused the State Advocate to change his mind.

“Both scenarios are very worrying and a matter of concern, the judge warned. “It is the impartiality, the integrity and the profoundness of the investigators and the investigations which are being scrutinised. This impartiality and integrity find no comfort in the behaviour, at times even nebulous, shown by the police commissioner.”

When the matter of Schembri’s phone first came up, the police noted that the phone could not be handed over because it formed part of a magisterial inquiry and could therefore not be submitted in the acts of the case.

Despite this, the judge ordered that the data be handed over to Fenech’s legal team, which maintains that the phone contains information that could be crucial to their client’s case.

