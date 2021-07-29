State Apology, Police Reform, And An End To Questionable Relationships: Here Are All The Recommendations Of Daphne Inquiry Board

A public inquiry report linked to the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia has been published and has issued a long list of crucial recommendations that the government must adopt in the wake of the damning report.

Beyond the state being ordered to issue a formal official apology for its role in failing to protect Caruana Galizia, the inquiry board is demanding major reforms in the police force, the relationships between businesses and government, and the protection of journalists.

“There is a prevailing mentality in society which reinforces the arrogance of the possessor of political and economic power. It is the seed that has spawned corruption,” the board said.

The full list of the recommendations can be found below: