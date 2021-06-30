State Will Foot The Full Bill For IVF Medication From Next Year, Chris Fearne Announces  

Couples looking to conceive a child by means of In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) will have medicines used in the procedure paid for by the state as of next year, Health Minister Chris Fearne announced this morning.

Fearne was speaking in Parliament during a debate about the financial estimates where he said that although the government already covered a significant portion of the costs associated with IVF treatment, from next year it will also start to cover the cost of medicines required.

As things stand, Fearne said, government already paid some €15,000 in expenses and would now foot the bill for the required medicines, which amounts to some €3,000.

Earlier this year, Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech said the couples should not have to pay for the cost of medicines associated with the procedure.