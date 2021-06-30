State Will Foot The Full Bill For IVF Medication From Next Year, Chris Fearne Announces
Couples looking to conceive a child by means of In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) will have medicines used in the procedure paid for by the state as of next year, Health Minister Chris Fearne announced this morning.
Fearne was speaking in Parliament during a debate about the financial estimates where he said that although the government already covered a significant portion of the costs associated with IVF treatment, from next year it will also start to cover the cost of medicines required.
As things stand, Fearne said, government already paid some €15,000 in expenses and would now foot the bill for the required medicines, which amounts to some €3,000.
Earlier this year, Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech said the couples should not have to pay for the cost of medicines associated with the procedure.
Fearne also provided the House with an update on the COVID-19 pandemic and the country’s vaccine rollout.
The deputy Prime Minister said that, given the spread of the Delta variant in many countries, Malta was looking to speed up its vaccine drive.
More than 80% of the population has been vaccinated, Fearne said, adding that those aged between 12 and 15 should make contact with the health authorities on [email protected] if they do not receive their invitation for the vaccine by Friday.
Malta currently has 40 active cases of the virus, with no new deaths reported over the last 13 days.
