‘Stay Home, Carnival Is Cancelled’: Nadur Mayor Urges People To Help Prevent Another Festive COVID-19 Spike

Nadur’s mayor has urged people planning on celebrating Carnival in Gozo to think twice and remain home this year to prevent another festive COVID-19 spike.

“For those who think that they can use spontaneity as an excuse, we urge for common sense and respect,” Mayor Edward Said told Lovin Malta.

“These are times when we’re being told to protect each other. We can do that by staying home in our bubbles,” he said.

Nadur, a village in Gozo, is almost synonymous with Carnival. Its spontaneous street parties attract thousands of customed people each year. This year, however, its council is urging everyone to remain home.

“Any advert about Nadur Carnival is not approved by the council, and any rumour of underground parties are unfounded,” Said continued.

In order to clamp down on celebrations, no permits for events will be issued for that weekend. Police will also be stationed to break up any party-goers.

“We remain committed to reporting to the police if need be,” the mayor added.

Yesterday, Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri confirmed that discussions with authorities are underway on how to handle possible party-goers heading to Malta’s sister island. He said however that COVID-19 and Carnival are not excuses to close off Gozo, and that a family has every right to rent a farmhouse as long as guidelines are followed.

Meanwhile, Malta’s Chamber of Commerce said that it would support any health restrictions imposed to prevent another spike in COVID-19 infections, even if it hurts revenues for businesses.

Are you planning to head to Gozo this carnival?