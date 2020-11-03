‘Stop Playing Games, Jason Azzopardi’: Minister Carmelo Abela Categorically Denies HSBC Heist Allegations

OPM Minister Carmelo Abela has categorically denied having had any involvement in the failed 2010 heist on HSBC Malta’s headquarters, following a serious accusation that a murder suspect has implicated a sitting minister in this crime.

“Instead of playing games and beating around the bush, Jason Azzopardi should be clear and direct. On a personal level, I categorically deny anything to do with what is being alleged,” Abela told MaltaToday.

Vince Muscat, one of the three men accused of assassinating journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, allegedly gave police information that implicated a minister on an unspecified crime earlier this year.

Muscat is seeking a pardon in return for giving police information on major crimes but the late journalist’s family has expressed scepticism on this.

Parte civile lawyer to the Caruana Galizia family Jason Azzopardi broke the news on Sunday that it involved the unsuccessful HSBC heist but was deliberately vague about the details, merely stating that the minister concerned isn’t a lawyer and that he wasn’t implicated in terms of legal advice he had given or a meal or party he had attended.

Yesterday, the Nationalist Party’s media scrutinised Abela, a former HSBC manager, about this allegation and he appeared reluctant to condemn a politician allegedly connected to the crime.

Times of Malta also reported that a separate former high-ranking PL politician has also been implicated in the crime.

