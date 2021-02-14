Stop Politicising Air Malta, PN Leader Bernard Grech Says Amid Major Financial Concerns

PN leader Bernard Grech appealed to the government to stop politicising the Air Malta issue, reiterating his support for the many pilots who lost their jobs amid a wage dispute.

Earlier today, Finance Minister Clyde Caruana said that Air Malta was losing 170,000 per day and would require the European Commission to approve state aid to keep the national airline afloat.

Grech urged the government to ensure negotiations go smoothly, saying that the EU had already approved similar plans in other member states.

“Saving Air Malta is crucial because we have to make sure that, when the pandemic passes, tourists still have the best accessibility to our country and in turn will continue to boost the tourism industry,” Grech said.