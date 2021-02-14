Stop Politicising Air Malta, PN Leader Bernard Grech Says Amid Major Financial Concerns
PN leader Bernard Grech appealed to the government to stop politicising the Air Malta issue, reiterating his support for the many pilots who lost their jobs amid a wage dispute.
Earlier today, Finance Minister Clyde Caruana said that Air Malta was losing 170,000 per day and would require the European Commission to approve state aid to keep the national airline afloat.
Grech urged the government to ensure negotiations go smoothly, saying that the EU had already approved similar plans in other member states.
“Saving Air Malta is crucial because we have to make sure that, when the pandemic passes, tourists still have the best accessibility to our country and in turn will continue to boost the tourism industry,” Grech said.
Attività Politika tal-Partit Nazzjonalista
Attività Politika fid-Dar Ċentrali f'Tal-Pietà indirizzata mill-Kap tal-Partit Nazzjonalista Bernard Grech
Posted by Partit Nazzjonalista on Sunday, February 14, 2021
Speaking during a political activity, Grech also revealed some proposals from the PN’s energy policy.
He said that the PN will be proposing a 20% reduction in charging tariffs for electric vehicles, dropping the price from 13c to 10c5 per unit.
“We want to help people who are looking to make the switch to electric vehicles and encourage those who already have,” he said.
The PN leader referenced the current “Team Malta” slogan being used by Prime Minister Robert Abela. He said that “Team Malta” means a country run on meritocracy, honest, and justice, something which he said the government is failing to deliver.
“Prime minister, I have been asking you to sit down with me and discuss the future of our country for months, but you have decided to walk this path alone,” he said.
