‘Stop The Discrimination’: Revellers Pack Paceville Streets… But Controlled Events Remain Banned
Though Malta has hit zero new COVID-19 cases and has zero patients in hospital battling the virus, the majority of controlled events in Malta remain banned… not that it’s stopping people from going out though.
An image of packed roads in the former entertainment hub of Malta, Paceville, show that people are keen to return to their previous lives and achieve a sense of normality. The image was shared by Malta’s entertainment lobby MEIA with a simple message:
“Yesterday, after midnight. Stop the discrimination, join the demonstration.”
After months of being ignored by the government, Malta’s entertainment scene has bolstered over the last few weeks and has raised its voice as one in asking for a proper roadmap for the reopening of the entertainment industry.
However, recent plans announced by the government were deemed as weak, and a protest has now been announced for next week.
With up to 13,000 workers employed in the entertainment scene, and hundreds of people regularly hitting beaches, każini and Paceville’s streets without any regulation, organisers believe the only way forward is to reopen controlled events, where attendees with a vaccine certificate can safely access events.
