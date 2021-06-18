‘Stop The Discrimination’: Revellers Pack Paceville Streets… But Controlled Events Remain Banned

Though Malta has hit zero new COVID-19 cases and has zero patients in hospital battling the virus, the majority of controlled events in Malta remain banned… not that it’s stopping people from going out though.

An image of packed roads in the former entertainment hub of Malta, Paceville, show that people are keen to return to their previous lives and achieve a sense of normality. The image was shared by Malta’s entertainment lobby MEIA with a simple message:

“Yesterday, after midnight. Stop the discrimination, join the demonstration.”