‘Storey-High’ Water Leak In Lija Has Been Spraying For 24 Hours

A Maltese woman has taken to social media to call for help over a water leak in the middle of the street that she says has been going on for over 24 hours.

Sharing a photo of a water spurt shooting upwards in a quiet residential road in Lija, Sarah Micallef recounted how she had reported the impromptu water fountain to authorities yesterday morning, but a full day later the water was still emerging.

“It’s been nearly 24 hours and the waters coming out like a fountain, rising to one storey with the pressure,” she said. “I have to say, a case like this is an emergency yet no one was sent to fix the damage.”

The spurt had covered the nearby road in water, with puddles forming around the crack in the road that the water was emerging from.