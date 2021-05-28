‘Storey-High’ Water Leak In Lija Has Been Spraying For 24 Hours
A Maltese woman has taken to social media to call for help over a water leak in the middle of the street that she says has been going on for over 24 hours.
Sharing a photo of a water spurt shooting upwards in a quiet residential road in Lija, Sarah Micallef recounted how she had reported the impromptu water fountain to authorities yesterday morning, but a full day later the water was still emerging.
“It’s been nearly 24 hours and the waters coming out like a fountain, rising to one storey with the pressure,” she said. “I have to say, a case like this is an emergency yet no one was sent to fix the damage.”
The spurt had covered the nearby road in water, with puddles forming around the crack in the road that the water was emerging from.
People had a lot to say online, with some tagging Water – Be The Change, one of the government’s modern water-saving initiatives, lamenting the waste that was being seen.
“So much for all the adverts and poetry on how important water is and how we need it for everything,” said one person.
“You have a free carwash there,” joked another.
“Now they’ll show up 6am Sunday morning,” half-joked another, “that’s what they used to do where I lived.”
Speaking to Lovin Malta, a Water Services Corporation spokesperson said the leak was being tended to, and urged the public to contact them immediately, and not post on social media, when a leak like this appears with clear details of the location so it can be addressed quickly.
Have you ever seen anything like this in your hometown?